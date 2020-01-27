SASKATOON -- The bargaining committees for the City of Saskatoon and CUPE Local 59 reached a tentative agreement on Friday, the city said in a news release.

The term is for four-and-a-half years expiring on June 30, 2023. Details of the settlement will be released upon ratification by both parties.

The ratification process will begin the first week in February, the city says.

CUPE Local 59 is the largest collective bargaining unit of city employees covering accountants to zookeepers.