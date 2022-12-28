Saskatoon RCMP arrest youth for assault with weapon on Christmas Eve

A male youth is charged with assault with a weapon following a Christmas Eve clash outside a residence on Whitecap Dakota First Nation.

The Saskatoon RCMP were called to the scene around 7 a.m. with a report of an altercation between a group of people, the RCMP told CTV News.

One adult and one youth were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson said the Saskatoon RCMP arrested a male youth later that evening and charged him with two counts of assault with a weapon. He appeared in provincial court on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing, the RCMP said.