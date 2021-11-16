Saskatoon ranked 21st most expensive city to rent in Canada: report

SASKATOON -

A new report reveals Saskatoon is the 21st most expensive city to rent across the country in November.

According to a report by Zumper, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment is $930, falling 1.1 per cent from last month, while two-bedroom apartments dropped 2.8 per cent to $1,050.

A previous report by Zumper in October placed Saskatoon as the 19th most expensive city to rent in Canada.

Regina is also ranked 21st on the list with the average cost of a one-bedroom going for $900 and two-bedroom units at $1,100.

Vancouver is ranked highest on the list with the average cost of one bedroom going for $2,100. Toronto and Victoria are ranked second and third.

The Zumper Canadian report analyzes rental data from hundreds of thousands of active listings across the country and collected on a monthly basis.