SASKATOON -- A rally with about 100 concerned residents was held in Saskatoon in front of Health Minister Paul Merriman’s office on Eighth Street on Wednesday.

“They’re not doing their job. The blood is on their hands,” protestor John Cameron told CTV News.

He wants the Sask Party government to change its approach to handling COVID-19.

“I hope that our voices are loud enough so that Scott Moe and Paul Merriman will listen to us. I don’t now if they will because they don’t listen to the concerns of a lot of Saskatchewan residents,” he said.

The group called for more health care staff to treat people with COVID-19 and allowing public health services to test trace and isolate those infected.

“What we hope happens is that Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman come forward with policies that will assist us in reducing the spread of COVID,” said organizer Theresa MacKinnon, a retired nurse.

“We are going to make noise because we are not the silent majority. We are the vocal majority and we are going to continue to call for our government to take action.”

Those at the rally were encouraged to head up to the health minister’s office on the second floor. While the main door was open, the door to his office was locked.

The government said it couldn't accommodate a request to speak Merriman.

According to a written response, Premier Scott Moe and Merriman are engaging with the Saskatchewan Health Authority regarding the recent increase in hospitalization numbers and the ongoing capacity of the healthcare system.

The statement said Moe will have more to say in the coming days.