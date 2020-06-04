SASKATOON -- A peaceful rally is scheduled to take place in Saskatoon Thursday night to honour George Floyd and stand up against social injustice.

The rally is starting at 6 p.m. outside City Hall. Attendees will march downtown, according to the Facebook event page called Justice for George Floyd Rally.

Braydon Page, the organizer of the event, posted to the page reminding people that “the goal is to be peaceful.”

He also said the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has been helpful in planning the route for the march.

As of Thursday afternoon, 913 people said they were going on the event page and 1,000 put that they were interested.

"We recognize and support that everyone has the lawful right to assembly, so long as it remains peaceful. As with any public gathering, we continue to liaise with organizers to ensure the safety of everyone - those wishing to participate, motorists and other members of the public," SPS said in a news release.

"We also remind those taking part of the existing Public Health Order and the need for safety precautions as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants are encouraged to maintain physical distance, wear a mask and practice safe hand hygiene."

Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25. That officer, as well as the three others who were with him at the time, have since been fired and charged in relation to his death.

Floyd’s death has sparked hundreds of rallies around the world, including in the U.S. and Canada.

This will be the second rally held in Saskatoon this week in support of Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. On Saturday, roughly 250 people attended a rally outside City Hall in Saskatoon.

On Tuesday, Regina also held a rally outside the legislature.