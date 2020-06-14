Advertisement
Saskatoon rally calls to defund the police
Nearly 50 people took part in a rally on June 14, 2020 calling to defund the police and put an end to racism (Chad Leroux/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Nearly 50 people took part in a rally on Sunday calling to defund the police and put an end to racism.
Participants gathered at the Meadow Lake Spray Park Sunday afternoon, some sharing their personal experiences and stories before marching through downtown.
As they left the park, the group chanted "Black lives matter, Indigenous lives matter."
They then walked up 20th Street and stopped at Civic Square, where organizers again addressed the crowd.
The march finished off at police headquarters around 3 p.m.
This rally comes after three Black Lives Matter rallies were held in Saskatoon over the last month to address anti-Black racism.