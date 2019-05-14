Tuesday marks the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalization of homosexuality in Canada.

Saskatoon Civic Square hosted a flag raising event to celebrate the historic day.

Around two dozen people gathered in the square to show their support and hear from a handful of speakers.

OUTSaskatoon executive director Rachel Loewen Walker says that although significant progress has made in Canada regarding acceptance and equality, there is still work to be done, namely in regards to health care for transgender people.

The Saskatoon Pride Festival kicks off June 14, with the annual pride parade set to take place on June 22.

Mayor Charlie Clark spoke to how proud he is that Saskatoon is one of 50 communities across Canada partaking in the celebration.