

CTV Saskatoon





A new charge will begin appearing on Saskatoon Light and Power Service bills starting on April 1.

The City of Saskatoon says a Federal Carbon Charge will be clearly listed on utility statements.

City Council approved the new electrical rate charges in response to an increase in charges collected by SaskPower.

The city-operated utility purchases power in bulk from the Crown corporation.

The province has added a federal carbon tax charge for SaskPower customers, also effective April 1, which the utility estimates will add an additional $18 for the average residential customer in 2019.

The city expects the increased cost will be the same for Saskatoon Light and Power Customers.

Also starting April 1, Saskatoon Light and Power’s residential and commercial customers will have access to an online consumption calculator on the city’s website.