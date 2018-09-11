Saskatoon raises awareness during World Suicide Prevention Day
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 5:35AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, September 11, 2018 5:40AM CST
Monday was World Suicide Prevention Day, and many in Saskatoon gathered at Vimy Memorial in Kiwanis Park to share stories and raise awareness.
Mayor Charlie Clark was among several community and provincial leaders on hand for the event.
Clark says it’s key to break the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide, and gave special thanks to those with Mobile Crisis Services, the Mental Health Association and the counselling community who work with those struggling with mental health and suicide.