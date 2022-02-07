Saskatoon rabbi calls holocaust imagery used by Ottawa protestors 'insulting'

The rabbi of Saskatoon’s Congregation Agudas Israel is condemning protestors in Ottawa who are using Holocaust imagery in an attempt to draw comparisons with COVID-19 health measures.

“The comparisons from a historical point of view, they show ignorance,” said Claudio Jordorkovsky told CTV News.

Nearly six million Jewish people were murdered by the Nazis during the Second World War.

“As a Jew and for us descendants of Holocaust survivors it’s insulting. It is insulting for the memory of the victims, for the survivors, for the Jewish community and for everyone who values human rights.”

CTV News video shows a protestor in Ottawa displaying a yellow Star of David, which Jews were forced to wear in Nazi Germany with the words "NON VAXX" added.

When the protestor was asked if the image could be offensive to some people he said, "it is not."

“I don’t know how much he knows about the Holocaust but I’m sure that a reasonable person who learns and knows about the implication of the Star of David wouldn’t be doing that,” Jordorkovsky said.

Jordorkovsky grandparents on his mother’s side survived the Holocaust, but their families didn’t.

He said those wearing the Star of David was meant to identify and separate Jews from the rest of society.

They could be discriminated, but it was also the beginning of the process of dehumanization. The Nazis they wanted to slowly erase them as human beings,” Jordorkovsky said.