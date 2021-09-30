Advertisement
Saskatoon Public Schools to require staff to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, regular test status
Published Thursday, September 30, 2021 5:19PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Schools is developing an administration procedure that will require all staff to show proof of vaccination or regular negative COVID-19 test results.
The decision was made by the division's administration and is supported by the board of trustees, according to its website.
The division said the new mandate was shared with its staff on Wednesday.
Details of the procedure are being finalized and the division will be share more information in the future.