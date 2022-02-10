Saskatoon public schools to drop masking, vaccination requirements

As of Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required for staff and visitors at Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS).

On Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe announced Saskatchewan's proof of vaccination policy would be lifted on Feb. 14 and the province's masking mandate would not be extended past the end of the month.

"With 97 per cent of our employees fully vaccinated, we are proud our staff members are protecting themselves, their students and colleagues, and their loved ones by choosing vaccination," SPS education director Shane Skjerven said in a letter to parents and caregivers.

The division said its masking requirement will be lifted on March 1 when the remaining public health orders expire.

However, students and staff "are encouraged" to wear masks if they choose. Medical-grade disposable masks will still be offered at all of the division's locations.

Skjerven said the "provincial government expects all school divisions to comply" with its shifting approach to managing COVID-19.

"While some of our operations will be changing, we remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19. "