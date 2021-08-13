SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) says it will once again offer online learning for kindergarten to Grade 12 students during the 2021-22 school year.

“The school division has expanded its programming to accommodate families choosing online learning,” the division says on its website.

“Programming is developed by SPS teachers and is available is at no cost to families and students under the age of 21 through the Online Learning Centre (OLC).”

SPS says it asks families to make an informed decision to participate and commit to online learning.

“Students and families should be prepared for the requirements of virtual learning and students will be expected to engage in daily virtual instruction.”

The announcement regarding online learning is one of several details SPS has released regarding the upcoming school year.

First day for students: Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021

Winter Break: Last day of classes is Friday, Dec. 17, 2021; classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

February Break: Last day of classes is Friday, Feb. 18, 2022; classes resume Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Spring Break: Last day of classes is Thursday, April 14, 2022; classes resume Monday, April 25, 2022

Final day for students: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The announcement did not include details on COVID-19 precautions.

SPS has said on Twitter that it is working on plans for fall operations that will continue to support the health and safety of students and staff.

