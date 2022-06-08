Saskatoon Public Schools slashes teacher jobs, adds $100 lunch fee

The city's public school board is cutting teaching positions as it deals with a budget shortfall.

"Just like a household, our fuel costs are going up, our insurance and utility bills are increasing, and we have critical repairs to make," Saskatoon Board of Education chair Colleen MacPherson said in a news release.

"We expect to welcome another 300 students this fall but we are not being funded to support the diverse needs of all our learners."

The board says a 2.1 per cent increase of $5.2 million in provincial funding will cover the provincial negotiated salary increase for teachers.

However, rising costs for employee benefits, transportation and inflation have resulted in a $4.5 million shortfall, according to the board.

“Adequately funding education is more than covering a salary increase for teachers,” MacPherson said.

The board-approved operating budget cuts 12 full-time elementary teaching positions and seven full-time teaching positions.

Other cuts to Saskatoon Public Schools staffing will include a full-time elementary English as an additional language (EAL) teacher, an educational psychologist and a full-time elementary resource teacher.

The board said all affected staff will be moved into other positions or allowed to finish their contract.

To help address the shortfall, the board also approved the introduction of a $100 fee for families if their child stays for lunch, up to a maximum of $200 per family.

The addition of the fee will reduce supervision costs by $500,000, according to the board.

“Instruction and facilities make up 90 per cent of our operating budget,” MacPherson said.

“It is impossible to balance this budget without affecting the classroom experience for our students. Education is an important investment in this province’s future but without appropriate funding that recognizes inflation, we cannot adequately do our job.”

--This is a developing story. More details to come.