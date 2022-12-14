Saskatoon Public Schools sells Pleasant Hill School

This is the last year of classes at one of Saskatoon’s castle schools.

The Saskatoon Public School Board (SPS) accepted an offer from the Ministry of SaskBuilds to sell the Pleasant Hill School at a meeting on Tuesday.

“We know that the closure of the school is happening much sooner than anticipated but the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement has identified Pleasant Hill School as the ideal site for potential future projects within the community,” chair Colleen MacPherson said in an SPS news release.

MacPherson said they decided to sell the school early because of the significance of the future build project.

“SPS would not sell this property two years early and without a public tender process unless we were assured that it would be used as a significant asset for the community’s benefit for many years to come.”

Pleasant Hill will close at the end of June 2023.

A new school was approved in March 2020 that will include students from Princess Alexandra, King George and Pleasant Hills schools.

According to the news release, Pleasant Hill students will be sent to King George School for the 2023-2024 school year.

Teaching and support staff will be given other opportunities at different schools or jobs within the division.

“The division will help our school community prepare for their last year at Pleasant Hill School,” MacPherson said.

“From now until June, we will be taking numerous opportunities to celebrate with past and present, students, staff, and community members that have been part of this great school’s history.”