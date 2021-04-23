SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Schools says the division is facing an $8 million deficit heading into the next academic year.

Parents were informed of the situation in a letter.

It states that this year's provincial budget provided a 2.3 per cent increase in operational funding for the education sector which it says would only cover teacher salaries and falls short of the school division's needs.

It says reductions will have to be made and is looking for input from parents on the matter.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.