Saskatoon Public Schools is proposing cuts and a reallocation of resources to address a $5-million shortfall for the 2019-20 school year.

The expected changes include eliminating the Grade 8 home economics/industrial arts program, which will result in a loss of six positions.

A total of 15 English as an Additional Language teaching positions are to be cut, along with 19 teacher librarians and nine secretary positions.

Two consultant and one administrative assistant position at central office will be eliminated through attrition, according to the school division.

School budgets across the board will be reduced by an average of six per cent. Superintendents’ budgets will be scaled back by $320,000 and the board will draw $1.5 million from its reserves.

The school division says it expects to add staff in other areas including four high school teachers, 11 elementary school teachers and 18 educational assistants. Other staff additions include four resources teachers, two special-education teachers, one staff nurse and one rotational library technician.

The division says there will be no layoffs for teachers because reductions to teaching positions such as EAL and teacher-librarians will result in staff moving to other areas.

School board chair Ray Morrison says the impact will be felt in different ways depending on the school.

“Other than the elimination of the home economics and industrial arts in Grade Eight, if you had a student in that age group that would be certainly something you would notice.

"But as I’ve said we’ve worked really hard not to impact class size but certainly, depending on what your students needs are and other things, you might notice some things. I mean, you might notice one less person at the front reception desk when you walk in.”

Morrison says there could be a variety of changes and some of them will be determined school-by-school. He says the school division needs to work within the funding provided by the provincial budget and that operating funding on a per-student basis has dropped over the last three years.

The school division says all changes still need to be approved by the board, which is expected in June.