Saskatoon Public Schools faces staff cuts as budget reserves drained

Saskatoon Public Schools says after successive years where the province's funding increases were lower than increases in spending, some hard choices may be ahead.

“We need to approach it very carefully because we have very limited options,” Board Chair Colleen MacPherson said.

In a report to its board this week the division said its reserves are drained and if the budgeting trend doesn't change, it may have to cut staff - and the effects will be felt in the classroom

"Initiatives that school divisions want to engage in, they can't because they've already used up reserves and government funding isn't adequate at current levels," Saskatchewan Teachers Federation President Patrick Maze said.

Maze says schools need a bigger boost from the province than they're getting, which amounted to 2.2 per cent for the public division in the most recent budget.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said the government devoted a total of $1.96 billion for the 2021-22 school year, an increase of $19.2 million.

"School divisions have the responsibility to make staffing and programming decisions within their allocated budget to meet local priorities and address the needs of their students and staff," the ministry said.

MacPherson says with the growth the division is seeing, the status quo just isn't enough.

"We have a growing enrollment in Saskatoon Public Schools. The cost of everything is going up for us."

The division also says if more money doesn't come in next year's budget, it may struggle to meet the needs of students who need extra supports.