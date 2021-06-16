SASKATOON -- Saskatoon public schools are making dozens of cuts to staffing positions to balance it’s operating budget for the 2021-2022 academic year

The Saskatoon Board of Education approved a budget of $287.7-million, which is an increase of $9.4-million over last year.

But the budget will see over 60 positions eliminated and school and office budget lines slashed to offset an $8-million shortfall.

"This shortfall is the result of chronic underfunding from the provincial government, particularly for the inflationary pressures we face every year – our utilities bills are going up, our insurance premiums have increased and our growing enrolment requires resources," Colleen MacPherson, the Board Chair said in a news release.

MacPherson added Saskatoon Public Schools is receiving $344 less per student today than in 2016-17.

The new operating budget includes a reduction in 14 full time office positions, cutting 13.5 Full Time elementary teaching positions and seven full-time secondary teachers.

Other staffing cuts includes eliminating 7 full-time English as an Additional Language Teachers, and over a dozen school support positions. School budget lines will be slashed by 10 per cent, while central office budget lines will be cut by 15 per cent.

Saskatoon Public Schools says operating funding from the province increases two per cent for the year, which mostly covers negotiated teacher salary increases. But does not address increases for other staff, inflationary costs and rising students needs.

Most of the staff impacted by cuts will be redeployed, but at least one layoff is expected, according to the news release on the Saskatoon Public Schools website.