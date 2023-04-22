Saskatoon public library sees 'normalcy' return

The Saskatoon Public Library’s annual report shows numbers of visitors returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“Following the challenges of 2020 and 2021, we gradually returned to normalcy at the library in 2022,” the report said.

In total, the library saw 1,168,213 visits made to Saskatoon branches last year.

Over three million materials were circulated with 966,994 of those being digital items the report said.

Saskatoon libraries added 521,505 items to the collection.

There were over 13,000 new library cards were issued, meaning over half of Saskatoon residents are library patrons, the report said.

SPL said library users saved almost $34 million by checking out items.

MOST POPULAR

The report also listed the most popular items for 2022, including: