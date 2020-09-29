SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Schools has created the Online Learning Centre Elementary school after 2,400 elementary students registered for online learning as classes resumed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A principal, vice principal, and 54 classroom teachers, along with additional teachers and support staff, are assigned to the new school, according to a news release.

The school is responsible for kindergarten to Grade 8 instruction of around 2,000 English-stream students. This is the first year Saskatoon Public Schools has offered online learning for elementary students.

The division's pre-existing Online Learning Centre Secondary now offers online instruction for about 400 French immersion students from kindergarten to Grade 8, along with more than 950 full-time high school students.

Planning for online learning as part of school reopening began in June and continued throughout the summer. A digital resource writing project saw 25 teachers develop kindergarten to Grade 9 resources.

Professional learning in areas such as curriculum integration, online instruction and management of Google Classroom prepared teachers for the start of the school year.

On Sunday, the Good Spirit School Division announced its requiring all students at Yorkton Regional High School to learn remotely after four individuals tested positive for COVID-19.