SASKATOON -- With continued challenges on Saskatoon roadways clogged with snow, Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) are cancelling all in-person classes on Tuesday, moving to one-day online learning.

This includes all GSCS schools in Warman and Martensville, the school division said.

In a news release the school divisions said because of the amount of snow still on Saskatoon roadways, school and city buses may be challenged to operate safely.

“Cancelling in-person classes helps ensure the safety of students and staff members, while supporting the city’s efforts to clear streets,” the division said in a news release.

For students already learning online and students attending the SPS online learning centre, classes will run as scheduled, according to the news release.

In-person classes will resume November 12 as Remembrance Day is a statutory holiday.