SASKATOON -- The Oromo Community of Saskatoon held a pot and pan banging rally in Saskatoon to protest human rights violations in Ethiopia.

Protesters aimed to condemn recent police violence, the media and politically motivated arrests.

They also call on the Canadian government to review its relationship with the Ethiopian government.

The march started on 22nd Street and Fifth Avenue continued on until outside of City Hall.

Demonstrators used various items like pans, jugs and pots to make noise and raise awareness.

Those marching were escorted by Saskatoon police.