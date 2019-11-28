SASKATOON -- dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:12pt;margin-bottom:12pt;"> City councillors wrapped up budget deliberations Wednesday evening, voting to raise property taxes over the next two years.

In 2020, taxes are set to increase 3.7 per cent. A homeowner with a property assessed at $371,000 would pay an additional $69.87 a year.

In 2021, property taxes will increase 3.87 per cent, or about $75 more a year for the same homeowner.

At the start of Wednesday’s meeting, the property tax hikes were proposed to be about $9 lower per year.

However, the increases are lower than what city administration initially recommended in June.

City administration previously suggested a 3.97 and 4.17 per cent property tax increase in 2020 and 2021, respectively.