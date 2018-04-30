Saskatoon property taxes set to drop by nearly 1%
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 6:45PM CST
Residential property taxes in Saskatoon will drop by nearly one per cent, following a city council vote on Monday afternoon.
Councilors approved the recommendation to reduce taxes after a change in this year’s provincial budget. The province’s reinstatement of the SaskEnergy grant-in-lieu-of-taxes payment translates into a 0.91 per cent property tax reduction.
The property tax increase for 2018 is now 3.79 per cent —down from 4.7 per cent.
A homeowner with a property valued at $371,000 would pay about $15 less a year than the $81.84 calculated during budget deliberations in November.