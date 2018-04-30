

CTV Saskatoon





Residential property taxes in Saskatoon will drop by nearly one per cent, following a city council vote on Monday afternoon.

Councilors approved the recommendation to reduce taxes after a change in this year’s provincial budget. The province’s reinstatement of the SaskEnergy grant-in-lieu-of-taxes payment translates into a 0.91 per cent property tax reduction.

The property tax increase for 2018 is now 3.79 per cent —down from 4.7 per cent.

A homeowner with a property valued at $371,000 would pay about $15 less a year than the $81.84 calculated during budget deliberations in November.