Saskatoon city administration is seeking disaster relief from the province after heavy rains earlier this month.

Rainfall on July 14 caused flooding and subsequent damage to private property, according to a report set to go before City Council on Monday.

The report recommends the city apply to the Ministry of Government Relations to be designated as an Eligible Assistance Area under the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program.

The program covers uninsurable damage to individual properties caused by severe weather events such as this month's excessive rain, and the city would qualify based on the calls recieved to date, adminstartion says.

Once the city is designated, the province will arrange for the claims to be adjusted and make payments where appropriate, the report says.

The required application forms will be available online through the Province and will be available at the City Solicitor’s Office.