SASKATOON -- The city plans to start sending out property assessment notices to homeowners today.

As the notices head to mailboxes, the city's 30-day review period also opens for homeowners who wish to dispute the amount their home at which their home is assessed.

The assessed amount is what the city uses to calculate property taxes. If a homeowner disagrees with the assessed amount, a formal appeal can be filed until Feb. 3.

The city suggests homeowners first contact an assessor by phone to discuss potential issues as they can often be resolved without the fees related to a formal appeal.

2020 property tax notices will be mailed out in May.