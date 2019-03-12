

Nicole DiDonato, CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon is a finalist in the government of Canada’s Smart Cities Challenge.

Smart cities use technology and data to improve livability and opportunities for the city and its residents.

Saskatoon’s proposal, Connect YXE, aims to break the cycle of Indigenous youth incarceration; the city’s youth incarceration rate is double the national average.

“If we can do what we can to change that cycle, to break it, and to create more opportunities for young people to graduate high school instead of ending up in jail, everybody wins,” Mayor Charlie Clark said.

The city worked closely with Indigenous youth, community-based organizations, and the technology community to build its proposal.

Connect YXE allows Indigenous youth to find resources and services at any time through their smart phones, computers and touch screen kiosks throughout the city.

Cree Crain, a member of the project’s Indigenous Youth Advisory Group, says she became pregnant when she was a teenager and struggled to find the help she needed.

“I didn’t know where to look. The reason why I’m here with the youth is so we can bring up those resources in case there’s another teen mom out there with their baby and they don’t know where to go.”

Connect YXE aims to create a new cycle that will allow Indigenous youth to build purpose, belonging, security and identity.

Project lead Stephanie Yong says this service will help young people make positive decisions.

“If you’re bored after school and you have nothing else to do, if you have no access to find other resources, that’s when you make bad decisions,” she said.

Instead, Yong says Connect YXE will help young people find recreational activities such as “a community pick-up basketball game or an art class or a music class, being connected to an Elder or to a mentor.”

There are 10 cities in the running for the $10 million. Two will make the cut.

The service isn’t available yet, but the city plans on moving forward with Connect YXE even if they don’t win.

The winners will be announced in late spring.