Saskatoon postpones info session for proposed emergency shelter

The City of Saskatoon has postponed a pair of scheduled neighbourhood information sessions for the proposed 30-bed emergency residential shelter on Central Avenue.

The sessions were scheduled for Feb. 13 (virtual) and Feb. 15, at Sutherland Hall.

In a news release Friday the city said the plan requires more time to ensure the best outcomes and to meet the exactions of Sutherland residents, businesses, and workplaces.

The city will reschedule the info sessions within the month of February.

“All partners know that the way the shelter will operate is one of the most important questions on the minds of residents and business owners and recognize the need to get the right plan in place before the shelter becomes operational,” the city said.

According to the release, the service provider selected by the Government of Saskatchewan - Mustard Seed - has shared its operational plans with all partners to run an enhanced shelter model.

The Mustard Seed - a Calgary-based organization with similar shelters across Western Canada will be working in Saskatoon for the first time.

City said the shelter will provide clients with access to the shelter 24 hours per day, seven days per week with three meals per day.

The location of the second temporary 30-space shelter in Saskatoon is still being determined, the city said.

On Jan. 18, the city announced a former firehall in the Sutherland neighbourhood will open as a 30-bed emergency shelter this spring.

The decision has raised concerns among some residents who live in the area. Ward 1.