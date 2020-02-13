SASKATOON -- Saskatoon is one of the fastest growing places in Canada, according to a new study from Statistics Canada.

The study compared the population growth rate of 35 census metropolitan areas.

Saskatoon's population grew two per cent over the past year, making it the fourth fastest growing area in Canada. Saskatoon was tied with Halifax's population growth.

The Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo area had the fastest population growth at 2.8 per cent and St. John's had the slowest, shrinking by 0.1 per cent.