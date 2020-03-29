SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking the public to stay off lakes and rivers where ice is present, after rescuing and man and a dog on Sunday afternoon.

Police were notified around 3:17 p.m. that a man and a dog where in the east side of the river near the Chief Mistawasis Bridge.

The man is suffering from hypothermia and the dog is recovering as well.

Pathways down to the river are extremely icy, and an officer injuries his ankle while attempting to aid the man in the water. He is also being removed from the scene.