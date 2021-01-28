SASKATOON -- Scammers claiming to be from Service Canada are calling Saskatoon residents to inform them that their social insurance number (SIN) has been used fraudulently, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says.

The scammer tells the victim that their SIN is now involved in criminal investigations and a warrant for their arrest has been issued.

The victim is told to pay a fee to avoid being arrested. The scammers reportedly call the victim again, using a “spoofed” SPS or RCMP phone number so it appears the call is actually coming from a police service. They then provide instructions to the victim on how to deposit the money into bitcoin ATMs, police say.

Some have also been instructed to purchase Google Play gift cards and provide them with their information.

These scammers are difficult to prosecute and victims rarely recover their lost funds, police say.

Police and government agencies will never ask for bitcoin payment and if a caller makes you feel threatened or rushed, it is likely a scam, SPS said.