SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service is alerting the public of a potential fraud where people are going door-to-door asking for money for charity.

Police said they’ve received reports of people claiming to represent a charity called HopeCo.

According to a news release, the people going door-to-door are also trying to recruit young adults and are asking them to transfer money to their potential employer.

HopeCo is not registered with the Information Services Corporation or with the City of Saskatoon under the Better Business Bureau.

The supposed charity is “flagged for high risk behaviour or practices,” reads the release.

If you are a victim of fraudulent activity, the Saskatoon Police Service said to visit its website for more information on how to report it.