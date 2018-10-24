

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say four Saskatoon dispensaries need to voluntarily comply with cannabis legislation.

“The sale of cannabis and its derivatives, otherwise than under authority of federal legislation and provincial statutory legislation remains illegal,” Det. Supt. Dave Haye said in a letter to the businesses.

The letter notes that Saskatchewan has made a limited number of cannabis retail permits available.

The Saskatoon Police Service Vice Unit is visiting the businesses Wednesday afternoon to deliver the letter, according to a news release.

Police say they will investigate the sale of illicit cannabis in an effort to ensure the safety and security of the community while ensuring those who use cannabis for medical or recreational purposes have access to safe and legitimate sources.

Many cannabis users appeared to be getting their pot from unlicensed dispensaries even after cannabis became legal.

CTV Saskatoon found it was business as usual last week at dispensaries on Second Avenue and Avenue D.