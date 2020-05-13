SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service reminds the public to be vigilant in securing property and buildings as warm weather is set to arrive over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Break and enters to garages and sheds typically increase in the spring with warmer temperatures and crimes of opportunity present themselves, police said in a news release.

“Remember to lock all outbuildings and windows on your property, along with your home. Remove/secure valuables that may be in your yard, especially bicycles.”

Bike theft reports also tend to trend upwards in the spring and owners should ensure their bikes are registered in the Online Bicycle Registry, police say.

Anyone seeing suspicious activity can call the non-emergent hotline at 306-975-8300.