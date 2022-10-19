Saskatoon police want $760K infusion to operating budget

The Saskatoon Police Service is asking the Board of Police Commissioners for an additional $760,000 for its operating budget for 2023.

City budgets are approved in two-year increments, but the police force is asking for the cash infusion to cover cost increases associated with inflation and to turn its alternative response program from a pilot project to a fully funded unit, according to documents submitted to the board.

The alternative response program launched last year with the deployment of four officers to focus on community outreach and lower-risk police work.

Police are also asking the board to approve more than $1 million in expenses related to provincially funded enforcement initiatives, the internet child exploitation program and the Sask. trafficking response team.

The revised Saskatoon police operating budget for 2023 totals just under $114 million. The board meets tomorrow at 1 p.m. to review the request.

Board commissioners will also review an update on the body worn camera pilot project. The force currently has 40 body worn cameras deployed and has budgeted to add 40 more through 2023, documents submitted to the board said.