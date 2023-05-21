Saskatoon police use Taser on man armed with metal pipe

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said they had to use a conducted energy weapon (CEW or Taser) on a man that was armed with a metal pipe in an incident Friday night.

Police received a report around 9:30 p.m. that a man was threatening people with a weapon in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue, an SPS news release said.

“When the man approached police aggressively with the pipe, a conducted energy weapon was deployed and the man was taken into custody. He was assessed at the scene as a precaution by Medavie Health Services,” the release said.

SPS said the incident will be reviewed according to policy.