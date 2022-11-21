Saskatoon police use conducted energy weapon on man threatening self-harm

A 31-year-old man faces two breach of release order violations following a domestic disturbance in the Sutherland neighbourhood early Monday morning.

The police were called to a residence on the 200 block of Boyd Street just after 2 a.m., according to a news release. When inside, the police said they found a man armed with a knife threatening to harm himself.

The officer disabled the man with a conducted energy weapon and took him into custody, the police said.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it will review the incident in accordance with its policy.