Saskatoon police use CEW twice in separate incidents Saturday
SASKATOON -- In two separate incidents Saturday, Saskatoon police officers deployed a conductive energy weapon (CEW).
The first incident occurred March 20 at around 6:30 p.m. Police were called to the 2200 block of 22nd Street West for reports of a woman with a handgun, according to police.
Officers located the woman who was uncooperative with police and a CEW was used, but was ineffective, police said in a news release.
The woman was taken into custody and assessed by paramedics, police said. She’s facing charges of possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and assaulting a police officer, police said.
A few hours later at around 10:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 100 block of 25th Street West where officers located a man threatening self-harm with a knife, police said.
After refusing to comply with police, an officer used a CEW and took the man into custody. He was taken to hospital, police said.
No charges have been laid and the incident will be reviewed, police said.