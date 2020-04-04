Saskatoon police urge caution as roads become icy
Published Saturday, April 4, 2020 6:23PM CST
Saskatoon Police are reminding drivers to slow down amid icy road conditions. (Andrew Mareschal/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service is urging people to take extra caution when driving as the roads become icy throughout Saturday.
In a release, it said fresh snow is starting to create icy conditions on sections of Saskatoon streets and freeways.
Police are warning drivers to slow down when approaching curves, intersections and other vehicles.
The service also said people should allow for extra stopping distance.