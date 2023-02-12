Saskatoon police under pressure from increased calls for service: Report
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is reviewing its staffing levels in light of pressures that include dramatic increases in calls for service, according to a report from its patrol superintendent.
The report, submitted by patrol Superintendent Cameron McBride to the board of police commissioners earlier this month, says the review is meant to inform the city’s next budget.
McBride says police are facing a number of pressures on its staffing, including increased calls for service and 911 calls, the opening of the Emergency Wellness Center and population growth.
“Once complete, the organizational staffing review will identify areas of pressure, potential growth and those in need of a re-structure,” writes McBride.
The staffing review is scheduled to be released on March 31.
VIOLENT CRIME AND DRUG OFFENSES ON THE WANE: POLICE STATS
As police have recently dealt with a surge in calls for service, data shows that serious violent crime and drug offenses were down city-wide in 2022.
The police’s year-end report shows that many forms of violent crime have remained relatively stable over the last year, with the exception being armed robberies and violations causing death.
Incidents of stalking, uttering threats, attempted murder, assault and kidnapping have either gone down or remained relatively stable.
Reported incidents of sexual violations have also gone down just over eight per cent since last year, and sat below the five-year average in 2022.
There has been a significant increase in property crime, according to the report, including a 152 per cent increase in mail theft and higher than average reports of theft over $5,000.
The Saskatoon police reported 251 incidents of theft over $5,000 in 2022. That's an 83 per cent increase over the five-year average.
To make matters worse, clearance rates for property crime went down to just 17 per cent in 2022. Historically, they’re not much better, with a five-year average of 21 per cent.
Meth possession and trafficking is also down in the city, according to SPS data.
The Saskatoon police reported 290 cases of meth possession and trafficking in 2022, compared to 448 in 2021. That’s more than one-third lower than the five-year average.
Possession of other illegal drugs was down 40 per cent from last year, the police said.
