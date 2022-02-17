Saskatoon police to train Co-op security staff to combat shoplifting

The Saskatoon Police Service is ready to offer training to security staff at one of the city’s largest retailers to help address ongoing shoplifting and safety concerns.

Saskatoon police chief Troy Cooper says officers will train security staff at Saskatoon Co-op locations after a recent complaint from its CEO.

Security will be trained to access an alternate measures program in conjunction with Crown prosecutors to alleviate concerns.

“If you have arrested somebody for shoplifting and you're waiting for the police to arrive, if the police are busy it might be a while,” he said. “Sometimes it's more appropriate just to be able to release that person into an alternate measures program rather than waiting for the police to come and do exactly the same thing.

“We’re able to provide that training so that their staff can do that more effectively.”

Cooper couldn’t say when the training would start or when it would be complete, just that officers will meet with Co-op six months after training and debrief at that time.

The new training stems from a letter Co-op CEO Gerald Hiebert addressed to the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners on Jan. 6.

In the letter, Hiebert alleged "individuals are less fearful knowing there are no consequences" for shoplifting.

"Saskatoon Co-op is in need of police services support to address the growing concern of shoplifting and safety risks to our team members and customers that result from these incidents," Hiebert wrote.

"However, it appears that our concerns have become less relevant and of less importance in the eyes of the Saskatoon Police Service."

Cooper met with Heibert on Feb. 2 to explain the process of investigating shoplifting and address any gaps brought forward by Heibert before discussing the letter at Wednesday’s the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

Saskatoon police attend every shoplifting incident when it’s in progress or when someone is being held for shoplifting, regardless of the value of the items.

A patrol car is also sent if an offender has recently left and police have a description. In cases where the offender has left, police take a report through online reporting or through the callback unit. Any available video is collected by an IT staff member and uploaded to be part of the investigation.

“We've got great success in handling it that way. So I think the response to shoplifters is efficient,” Cooper said.

Cooper acknowledged not always sending an officer to a scene to interact with a victim may make retailers feel like shoplifting isn’t as important as other crimes, but retailers might be unaware investigators are assigned to the case and IT workers are poring over video evidence.

“We do the same investigation as always, it just isn't always as visible to the complainant,” he said.