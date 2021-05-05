SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are expected to share more information related to a woman's disappearance which is being investigated as a homicide.

Megan Michelle Gallagher, 30, was last seen in mid-September.

In January, Saskatoon Police Service said the search for Gallagher was now considered a homicide investigation.

At the time of the update, police shared a video of Gallagher captured inside a convenience store in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive around 6:00 a.m. on Sep. 20.

Saskatoon Police Service has scheduled a media conference for 10 a.m. Wednesday, saying there will be "additional" information concerning the investigation.

In December, her family started an awareness campaign in hopes of uncovering information about Gallagher’s disappearance.

The campaign included hanging posters in the city and space on a digital billboard located at the intersection of Idylwyld Drive and 22nd Street.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.