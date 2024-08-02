Saskatoon police to provide update on landfill search for Mackenzie Trottier

Saskatoon police are scheduled to provide an update on a search of the city landfill for the remains of a young woman missing since 2020.

Mackenzie Lee Trottier was 22-years-old when she was last seen leaving her father Paul Trottier’s home on Dec. 21, 2020.

Police initiated the meticulous search in May, after electronic devices seized over the years of investigation led them — aided by GPS on city garbage trucks — to a specific area of the landfill 10 metres wide and one metre deep.

With the aid of cadaver dogs and a forensic anthropologist, police have combed the site for months.

Now, police are preparing to provide an update on the investigation.

Chief Cameron McBride, Staff Sergeant Corey Lenius, and forensic anthropologist Dr. Ernie Walker are scheduled to address the media and answer questions on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

It’s not yet known if police uncovered Trottier’s remains, or any additional evidence.

The landfill search represented the first new development in the case in several years.

On February 10, 2021, Saskatoon police released video surveillance footage of a man believed to have information about Trottier's disappearance.

On June 8, 2021, Saskatoon Crime Stoppers released a sketch of the man in the surveillance video.

Trottier's family launched an interprovincial poster campaign and offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to her return.

34 digital billboards have gone up across Canada in an effort to locate missing 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier (Tyler Barrow/CTV Saskatoon)

Trottier's father has said there was nothing unusual about the last day he saw his daughter.

"There was no animosity, no anger. She was fairly normal on her way out the door. And that was (the) last day we saw her. It was pretty difficult when she didn't come home — especially for Christmas. That was tough," Paul said.

Trottier was looking at pursuing a career in veterinary medicine before she went missing.