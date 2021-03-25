SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have been asked to investigate the death of a woman who was in RCMP custody.

RCMP say a 30-year-old woman was arrested by North Battleford RCMP late Wednesday afternoon.

They say when she got to the North Battleford detachment, officers determined she required medical care and she was sent to Battefords Union Hospital.

Three hours later, RCMP say the officer who was accompanying her witnessed her go into medical distress at the hospital.

That officer began lifesaving efforts and called for medical staff. However, the woman did not survive.

In addition to Saskatoon police looking into the case, the Saskatchewan Health Authority will also review the incident.