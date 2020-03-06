SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have announced more assistance is on the way for elderly victims of fraud who don’t have family to rely on for help.

"Seniors are some of the most vulnerable as fraudsters use schemes designed to exploit age-associated vulnerabilities." Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

"We have found that in a few cases in the past, investigators filled the role of assisting the victim, which unfortunately takes them away from investigating other files." Staff Sergeant Tony Nadon with the SPS economic crime unit said in the release.

The SPS victim services unit is receiving training to help victims take steps such as closing fraudulent accounts and placing credit bureau alerts and computer "sanitation" after a fraud incident.

"With the assistance of victim services and specially trained support workers, it’s our hope that we bridge the gap in providing support, while still having the resources to investigate other fraudulent activity."