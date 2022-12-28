Saskatoon police Taser woman after she threatens self-harm

Saskatoon police officers shot a 50-year-old woman with a Taser on Tuesday evening after she threatened to harm herself with a knife and wouldn’t put it down, according to a news release.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Richardson Road just before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived they found the woman armed with a knife and threatening self-harm, the police said.

The Saskatoon police said officers were unable to de-escalate the situation verbally, so they shot her with a Taser and took her into custody.

She was attended by paramedics at the scene and brought to hospital for a mental health assessment, the news release said.