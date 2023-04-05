Saskatoon police Taser man after officers allegedly assaulted

Saskatoon police have charged a man after they say they had to use a Taser on him because he assaulted two officers.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday when police were attempting to arrest a man in the 400 block of Fairmont Drive.

“As this was happening, a 37-year-old man approached and physically confronted the officers. A struggle ensued, which saw the 37-year-old man assault two officers and attempt to disarm one,” a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release said.

SPS says they used a conducted energy weapon to subdue the man and take him into custody.

The 37-year-old is now facing charges of assaulting a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer and obstruction.

The 29-year-old has been charged with breach of conditions.

Police said the Taser incident will be reviewed, in line with SPS policy.