Saskatoon police still searching for missing 12-year-old girl
Photos of Destiny Alcrow provided by Saskatoon police Service.
Saskatoon -
Saskatoon police are still searching for a 12-year-old girl, days after she was reported missing.
Destiny Alcrow was last seen at school in the 300 block of Avenue N south on Nov. 3.
She is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 70 pounds.
Alcrow has a pierced nose and was last seen wearing an avocado onesie, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or, in an emergency, 911.