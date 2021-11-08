Saskatoon police still searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Saskatoon -

Saskatoon police are still searching for a 12-year-old girl, days after she was reported missing.

Destiny Alcrow was last seen at school in the 300 block of Avenue N south on Nov. 3.

She is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 70 pounds.

Alcrow has a pierced nose and was last seen wearing an avocado onesie, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or, in an emergency, 911.