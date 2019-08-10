

CTV Saskatoon





A member of the Saskatoon Police Service has returned after a year of training officers in Iraq.

Sgt. Erin Coates is Canada’s first female officer to be deployed to Iraq as a Peace Officer to provide training.

"We taught with an interpreter so that was an adjustment to get used to,” she said. “Our class sizes ranged from 133 to ten or 15.”

Canada deploys police officers to peace and stabilization missions, and since Coates’ deployment, two more female Canadian police officers have joined the Iraq mission.

Coates says she's always been interested in the Middle East and was grateful for the opportunity.

"I learned a lot about myself. I learned a lot about the Iraqi culture," Coates said.

Coates spent most of her time at a secured Canadian and international military base where training took place.

She specialized in training Iraqi women to become police officers.

"I am super grateful that I got to be a part of an amazing Canadian team."

Coates is a 19 year member of the SPS and is back on the streets as a patrol officer.

Based on a report by CTV Saskatoon's Colin Thomas.